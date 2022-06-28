Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 77

High one year ago 86

Normal 84

Record: 1944 99

Low temperature 55

Low one year ago 73

Normal 63

Record: 1902 41

Maumee stage 7.94 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 1

For June 210

Rainfall

For Monday none

For June 3.26 inches (−0.82)

For the year 15.82 inches (−3.99)

Relative humidity

Highest 87% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 29% at 2 p.m.

Average 58%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:11 a.m.

Sunset 9:17 p.m.

Moonset 9:26 p.m.

Moonrise 6:15 a.m. Wednesday

New Moon

June 28

First Quarter

July 6

Full Moon

July 13

Last Quarter

July 20