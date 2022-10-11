Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 75

High one year ago 84

Normal 67

Record: 2010 87

Low temperature 39

Low one year ago 66

Normal 45

Record: 1993 29

Maumee stage 7.73 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 8

For October 108

Rainfall

For Monday none

For October 0.03 inch (−0.93)

For the year 27.41 inches (−4.65)

Relative humidity

Highest 83% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 25% at 4 p.m.

Average 54%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:48 a.m.

Sunset 7:06 p.m.

Moonset 9:37 a.m.

Moonrise 8:08 p.m.

Last Quarter

Oct. 17

New Moon

Oct. 25

First Quarter

Nov. 1

Full Moon

Nov. 8