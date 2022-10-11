Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 75
High one year ago 84
Normal 67
Record: 2010 87
Low temperature 39
Low one year ago 66
Normal 45
Record: 1993 29
Maumee stage 7.73 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 8
For October 108
Rainfall
For Monday none
For October 0.03 inch (−0.93)
For the year 27.41 inches (−4.65)
Relative humidity
Highest 83% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 25% at 4 p.m.
Average 54%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:48 a.m.
Sunset 7:06 p.m.
Moonset 9:37 a.m.
Moonrise 8:08 p.m.
Last Quarter
Oct. 17
New Moon
Oct. 25
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8