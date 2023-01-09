Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 37

High one year ago 35

Normal 33

Record: 1965 61

Low temperature 23

Low one year ago 11

Normal 19

Record: 1968 −17

Maumee stage 4.54 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 35

For January 203

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For January 0.38 inch (−0.35)

For the year 0.38 inch (−0.35)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For January 0.1 inch (−2.5)

Since July 1 7.1 inch (−5.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:05 a.m.

Sunset 5:30 p.m.

Moonset 10:07 a.m.

Moonrise 8:04 p.m.

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28

Full Moon

Feb.5