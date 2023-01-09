Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 37
High one year ago 35
Normal 33
Record: 1965 61
Low temperature 23
Low one year ago 11
Normal 19
Record: 1968 −17
Maumee stage 4.54 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 35
For January 203
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For January 0.38 inch (−0.35)
For the year 0.38 inch (−0.35)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For January 0.1 inch (−2.5)
Since July 1 7.1 inch (−5.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:05 a.m.
Sunset 5:30 p.m.
Moonset 10:07 a.m.
Moonrise 8:04 p.m.
Last Quarter
Jan. 14
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28
Full Moon
Feb.5