Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 86

Normal 71

Record: 2011 88

Low temperature 60

Low one year ago 59

Normal 49

Record: 2020 29

Maumee stage 3.64 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 6

For May 11

Rainfall

For Friday 1.29 inches (record)

For May 3.46 inches (1.88)

For the year 17.19 inches (4.46)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 7 p.m.

Lowest 50% at midnight

Average 74%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:24 a.m.

Sunset 8:49 p.m.

Moonrise 2:15 p.m.

Moonset 4:01 a.m. Sunday

New Moon

May 19

First Quarter

May 27

Full Moon

June 3

Last Quarter

June 10