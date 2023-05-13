Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 86
Normal 71
Record: 2011 88
Low temperature 60
Low one year ago 59
Normal 49
Record: 2020 29
Maumee stage 3.64 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 6
For May 11
Rainfall
For Friday 1.29 inches (record)
For May 3.46 inches (1.88)
For the year 17.19 inches (4.46)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 7 p.m.
Lowest 50% at midnight
Average 74%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:24 a.m.
Sunset 8:49 p.m.
Moonrise 2:15 p.m.
Moonset 4:01 a.m. Sunday
New Moon
May 19
First Quarter
May 27
Full Moon
June 3
Last Quarter
June 10