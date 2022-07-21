Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 89
High one year ago 83
Normal 84
Record: 1934 102
Low temperature 70
Low one year ago 63
Normal 64
Record: 1941 47
Maumee stage 9.92 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 15
For July 182
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For July 5.02 inches (2.34)
For the year 20.84 inches (−2.05)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 50% at 4 p.m.
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:27 a.m.
Sunset 9:07 p.m.
Moonset 3:18 p.m.
Moonrise 1:42 a.m. Friday
New Moon
July 28
First Quarter
Aug. 5
Full Moon
Aug. 11
Last Quarter
Aug. 19