Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 90

Normal 83

Record: 1988 99

Low temperature 62

Low one year ago 68

Normal 62

Record: 1902 40

Maumee stage 1.89 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 6

For June 26

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For June 0.89 inch (−2.46)

For the year 18.68 inches (−0.40)

Relative humidity

Highest 84% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 40% at noon

Average 62%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:09 a.m.

Sunset 9:17 p.m.

Moonrise 11:05 a.m.

Moonset 1:03 a.m. Saturday

First Quarter

June 26

Full Moon

July 3

Last Quarter

July 9

New Moon

July 17