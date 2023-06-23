Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 90
Normal 83
Record: 1988 99
Low temperature 62
Low one year ago 68
Normal 62
Record: 1902 40
Maumee stage 1.89 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 6
For June 26
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For June 0.89 inch (−2.46)
For the year 18.68 inches (−0.40)
Relative humidity
Highest 84% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 40% at noon
Average 62%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:09 a.m.
Sunset 9:17 p.m.
Moonrise 11:05 a.m.
Moonset 1:03 a.m. Saturday
First Quarter
June 26
Full Moon
July 3
Last Quarter
July 9
New Moon
July 17