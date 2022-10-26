Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature;xx
High one year ago;xx
Normal;xx
Record: YEAR;xx
Low temperature;xx
Low one year ago;xx
Normal;xx
Record: YEAR;xx
Maumee stage;xx feet
Heating/Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday;x
For October;xx
Rainfall
For Tuesday;xx inches
For October;xx inches (−xx)
For the year;xx inches (−xx)
Snowfall
For Xxxday;xx inches
For Month;xx inches (−xx)
Since July 1;xx inches (−xx)
Skywatch
Sunrise;x:xx a.m.
Sunset;x:xx p.m.
Moonrise;xx a.m./p.m.
Moonset;xx a.m./p.m.
New Moon
Date
First Quarter
Date
Full Moon
Date
Last Quarter
Date