Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 68
High one year ago 60
Normal 59
Record: 1930 84
Low temperature 35
Low one year ago 30
Normal 37
Record: 1989 19
Maumee stage 4.72 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 13
For April 160
Rainfall
For Monday none
For April 0.59 inch (−0.62)
For the year 12.36 inches (3.74)
Relative humidity
Highest 79% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 22% at 2 p.m.
Average 51%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:08 a.m.
Sunset 8:16 p.m.
Moonset 10:24 a.m.
Moonrise 2:45 a.m. Wednesday
Last Quarter
April 13
New Moon
April 20
First Quarter
April 27
Full Moon
May 5