Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 68

High one year ago 60

Normal 59

Record: 1930 84

Low temperature 35

Low one year ago 30

Normal 37

Record: 1989 19

Maumee stage 4.72 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 13

For April 160

Rainfall

For Monday none

For April 0.59 inch (−0.62)

For the year 12.36 inches (3.74)

Relative humidity

Highest 79% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 22% at 2 p.m.

Average 51%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:08 a.m.

Sunset 8:16 p.m.

Moonset 10:24 a.m.

Moonrise 2:45 a.m. Wednesday

Last Quarter

April 13

New Moon

April 20

First Quarter

April 27

Full Moon

May 5