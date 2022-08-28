Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 89
Normal 81
Record: 1948 96
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 67
Normal 60
Record: 1910 45
Maumee stage 7.95 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 4
For August 183
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For August 2.20 inches (−1.09)
For the year 24.36 inches (−3.19)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 8 a.m.
Lowest 51% at 3 p.m.
Average 74%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:04 a.m.
Sunset 8:20 p.m.
Moonrise 8:09 a.m.
Moonset 9:19 p.m.
First Quarter
Sept. 3
Full Moon
Sept. 10
Last Quarter
Sept. 17
New Moon
Sept. 25