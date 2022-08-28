Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 89

Normal 81

Record: 1948 96

Low temperature 56

Low one year ago 67

Normal 60

Record: 1910 45

Maumee stage 7.95 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 4

For August 183

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For August 2.20 inches (−1.09)

For the year 24.36 inches (−3.19)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 8 a.m.

Lowest 51% at 3 p.m.

Average 74%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:04 a.m.

Sunset 8:20 p.m.

Moonrise 8:09 a.m.

Moonset 9:19 p.m.

First Quarter

Sept. 3

Full Moon

Sept. 10

Last Quarter

Sept. 17

New Moon

Sept. 25