Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 52

High one year ago 30

Normal 33

Record: 2018, 2020 59

Low temperature 31

Low one year ago 11

Normal 19

Record: 1979 −11

Maumee stage 2.71 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 23

For January 286

Rainfall

For Wednesday trace

For January 0.40 inch (−0.60)

For the year 0.40 inch (−0.60)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For January 0.1 inch (−3.5)

Since July 1 7.1 inches (−6.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:05 a.m.

Sunset 5:34 p.m.

Moonset 11:17 a.m.

Moonrise 11:09 p.m.

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28

Full Moon

Feb. 5