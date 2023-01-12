Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 52
High one year ago 30
Normal 33
Record: 2018, 2020 59
Low temperature 31
Low one year ago 11
Normal 19
Record: 1979 −11
Maumee stage 2.71 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 23
For January 286
Rainfall
For Wednesday trace
For January 0.40 inch (−0.60)
For the year 0.40 inch (−0.60)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For January 0.1 inch (−3.5)
Since July 1 7.1 inches (−6.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:05 a.m.
Sunset 5:34 p.m.
Moonset 11:17 a.m.
Moonrise 11:09 p.m.
Last Quarter
Jan. 14
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28
Full Moon
Feb. 5