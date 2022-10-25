Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 53
Normal 60
Record: 1963 84
Low temperature 48
Low one year ago 38
Normal 40
Record: 1981 23
Maumee stage 7.83 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 2
For October 295
Rainfall
For Monday none
For October 0.84 inch (−1.46)
For the year 28.22 inches (−5.18)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For October 0.7 inch (0.7)
Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:04 a.m.
Sunset 6:46 p.m.
Moonrise 8:10 a.m.
Moonset 6:58 p.m.
New Moon
Today
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8
Last Quarter
Nov. 16