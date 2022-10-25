Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 77

High one year ago 53

Normal 60

Record: 1963 84

Low temperature 48

Low one year ago 38

Normal 40

Record: 1981 23

Maumee stage 7.83 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 2

For October 295

Rainfall

For Monday none

For October 0.84 inch (−1.46)

For the year 28.22 inches (−5.18)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For October 0.7 inch (0.7)

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:04 a.m.

Sunset 6:46 p.m.

Moonrise 8:10 a.m.

Moonset 6:58 p.m.

New Moon

Today

First Quarter

Nov. 1

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16