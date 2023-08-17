Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 78

High one year ago 81

Normal 82

Record: 1908, 1965, 1988 95

Low temperature 56

Low one year ago 57

Normal 62

Record: 2004 46

Maumee stage 1.79 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 2

For August 83

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For August 2.00 inches (0.01)

For the year 26.46 inches (0.21)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 48% at 3 p.m.

Average 69%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:52 a.m.

Sunset 8:37 p.m.

Moonrise 7:50 a.m.

Moonset 9:33 p.m.

First Quarter

Aug. 24

Full Moon

Aug. 30

Last Quarter

Sept. 6

New Moon

Sept. 14