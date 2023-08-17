Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 78
High one year ago 81
Normal 82
Record: 1908, 1965, 1988 95
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 57
Normal 62
Record: 2004 46
Maumee stage 1.79 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 2
For August 83
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For August 2.00 inches (0.01)
For the year 26.46 inches (0.21)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 48% at 3 p.m.
Average 69%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:52 a.m.
Sunset 8:37 p.m.
Moonrise 7:50 a.m.
Moonset 9:33 p.m.
First Quarter
Aug. 24
Full Moon
Aug. 30
Last Quarter
Sept. 6
New Moon
Sept. 14