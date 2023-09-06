Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 92
High one year ago 72
Normal 79
Record: 1899 97
Low temperature 68
Low one year ago 65
Normal 57
Record: 1902 39
Maumee stage 1.42 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 15
For September 44
Rainfall
For Tuesday trace
For September trace (−0.54)
For the year 26.94 inches (−1.66)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 54% at 4 p.m.
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:11 a.m.
Sunset 8:05 p.m.
Moonset 2:58 p.m.
Moonrise 11:54 p.m.
Last Quarter
Today
New Moon
Sept. 14
First Quarter
Sept. 22
Full Moon
Sept. 29