Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 90
High one year ago 83
Normal 81
Record: 1899, 1947, 1962 95
Low temperature 69
Low one year ago 57
Normal 60
Record: 1987 44
Maumee stage 1.60 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 13
For August 139
Rainfall
For Thursday trace
For August 2.48 inches (−0.45)
For the year 26.94 inches (−0.25)
Relative humidity
Highest 94% at 1 a.m.
Lowest 68% at 1 p.m.
Average 81%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7 a.m.
Sunset 8:25 p.m.
Moonrise 4:29 p.m.
Moonset 1:12 a.m. Saturday
Full Moon
Aug. 30
Last Quarter
Sept. 6
New Moon
Sept. 14
First Quarter
Sept. 22