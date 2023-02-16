Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 59
High one year ago 35
Normal 36
Record: 1954 69
Low temperature 50
Low one year ago 12
Normal 21
Record: 1905 −12
Maumee stage 5.73 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 12
For February 453
Rainfall
For Wednesday trace
For February 1.03 inches (0.01)
For the year 3.78 inches (0.22)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For February 0.1 inch (−4.5)
Since July 1 17.5 inches (−7.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:34 a.m.
Sunset 6:16 p.m.
Moonset 1:42 p.m.
Moonrise 6 a.m. Friday
New Moon
Feb. 20
First Quarter
Feb. 27
Full Moon
March 7
Last Quarter
March 14