Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 87
High one year ago 81
Normal 82
Record: 1994 99
Low temperature 60
Low one year ago 52
Normal 62
Record: 1943 43
Maumee stage 2.4 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 9
For June 65
Rainfall
For Monday none
For June 0.89 inch (−2.02)
For the year 18.68 inches (0.04)
Relative humidity
Highest 72% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 29% at x p.m.
Average 51%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:08 a.m.
Sunset 9:16 p.m.
Moonrise 7:57 a.m.
Moonset 11:42 p.m.
First Quarter
June 26
Full Moon
July 3
Last Quarter
July 9
New Moon
July 17