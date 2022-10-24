Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 77

High one year ago 59

Normal 61

Record: 1963 85

Low temperature 50

Low one year ago 39

Normal 41

Record: 1982 25

Maumee stage 2.59 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 1

For October 293

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For October 0.84 inch (−1.37)

For the year 28.22 inches (−2.45)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For October 0.7 inch (0.7)

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:02 a.m.

Sunset 6:46 p.m.

Moonrise 6:59 a.m.

Moonset 6:33 p.m.

New Moon

Oct. 25

First Quarter

Nov. 1

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16