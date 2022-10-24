Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 59
Normal 61
Record: 1963 85
Low temperature 50
Low one year ago 39
Normal 41
Record: 1982 25
Maumee stage 2.59 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 1
For October 293
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For October 0.84 inch (−1.37)
For the year 28.22 inches (−2.45)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For October 0.7 inch (0.7)
Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:02 a.m.
Sunset 6:46 p.m.
Moonrise 6:59 a.m.
Moonset 6:33 p.m.
New Moon
Oct. 25
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8
Last Quarter
Nov. 16