Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 82

High one year ago 78

Normal 83

Record: 1999 98

Low temperature 60

Low one year ago 59

Normal 63

Record: 1899 46

Maumee stage 2.12 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 6

For July 269

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For July 6.34 inches (2.29)

For the year 22.16 inches (−2.10)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 51% at noon

Average 72%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:36 a.m.

Sunset 8:56 p.m.

Moonrise 10:16 a.m.

Moonset 11:14 p.m.

First Quarter

Aug. 5

Full Moon

Aug. 11

Last Quarter

Aug. 19

New Moon

Aug. 27