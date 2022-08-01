Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 82
High one year ago 78
Normal 83
Record: 1999 98
Low temperature 60
Low one year ago 59
Normal 63
Record: 1899 46
Maumee stage 2.12 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 6
For July 269
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For July 6.34 inches (2.29)
For the year 22.16 inches (−2.10)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 51% at noon
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:36 a.m.
Sunset 8:56 p.m.
Moonrise 10:16 a.m.
Moonset 11:14 p.m.
First Quarter
Aug. 5
Full Moon
Aug. 11
Last Quarter
Aug. 19
New Moon
Aug. 27