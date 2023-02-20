Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 55
High one year ago 32
Normal 38
Record: 1930 67
Low temperature 34
Low one year ago 13
Normal 22
Record: 1978 −7
Maumee stage 3.05 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 20
For February 575
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For February 1.18 inches (−0.15)
For the year 3.93 inches (−0.06)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For February 0.2 inch (−5.4)
Since July 1 17.6 inches (−8.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:28 a.m.
Sunset 6:20 p.m.
Moonrise 8:04 a.m.
Moonset 6:58 p.m.
New Moon
Feb. 20
First Quarter
Feb. 27
Full Moon
March 7
Last Quarter
March 14