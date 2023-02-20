Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 55

High one year ago 32

Normal 38

Record: 1930 67

Low temperature 34

Low one year ago 13

Normal 22

Record: 1978 −7

Maumee stage 3.05 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 20

For February 575

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For February 1.18 inches (−0.15)

For the year 3.93 inches (−0.06)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For February 0.2 inch (−5.4)

Since July 1 17.6 inches (−8.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:28 a.m.

Sunset 6:20 p.m.

Moonrise 8:04 a.m.

Moonset 6:58 p.m.

New Moon

Feb. 20

First Quarter

Feb. 27

Full Moon

March 7

Last Quarter

March 14