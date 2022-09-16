Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 79

Normal 77

Record: 1939 99

Low temperature 52

Low one year ago 58

Normal 54

Record: 1902 36

Maumee stage 8.16 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 1

For September 60

Rainfall

For Friday none

For September 1.50 inches (−0.05)

For the year 26.92 inches (−2.69)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 9 a.m.

Lowest 49% at 5 p.m.

Average 73%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:22 a.m.

Sunset 7:48 p.m.

Moonset 2:06 p.m.

Moonrise 11:16 p.m.

Last Quarter

Sept. 17

New Moon

Sept. 25

First Quarter

Oct. 2

Full Moon

Oct. 9