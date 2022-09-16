Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 79
Normal 77
Record: 1939 99
Low temperature 52
Low one year ago 58
Normal 54
Record: 1902 36
Maumee stage 8.16 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 1
For September 60
Rainfall
For Friday none
For September 1.50 inches (−0.05)
For the year 26.92 inches (−2.69)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 9 a.m.
Lowest 49% at 5 p.m.
Average 73%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:22 a.m.
Sunset 7:48 p.m.
Moonset 2:06 p.m.
Moonrise 11:16 p.m.
Last Quarter
Sept. 17
New Moon
Sept. 25
First Quarter
Oct. 2
Full Moon
Oct. 9