Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 76
Normal 82
Record: 1908, 1965, 1988 95
Low temperature 57
Low one year ago 62
Normal 62
Record: 2004 46
Maumee stage 8.11 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 4
For August 130
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For August 1.55 inches (−0.44)
For the year 23.71 inches (−2.54)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 42% at 2 p.m.
Average 66%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:53 a.m.
Sunset 8:36 p.m.
Moonset 1:06 p.m.
Moonrise 11:43 p.m.
Last Quarter
Aug. 19
New Moon
Aug. 27
First Quarter
Sept. 3
Full Moon
Sept. 10