Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 76

Normal 82

Record: 1908, 1965, 1988 95

Low temperature 57

Low one year ago 62

Normal 62

Record: 2004 46

Maumee stage 8.11 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 4

For August 130

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For August 1.55 inches (−0.44)

For the year 23.71 inches (−2.54)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 42% at 2 p.m.

Average 66%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:53 a.m.

Sunset 8:36 p.m.

Moonset 1:06 p.m.

Moonrise 11:43 p.m.

Last Quarter

Aug. 19

New Moon

Aug. 27

First Quarter

Sept. 3

Full Moon

Sept. 10