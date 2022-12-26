Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 13

High one year ago 59

Normal 35

Record: 1982 64

Low temperature 5

Low one year ago 35

Normal 22

Record: 2004 −15

Maumee stage 1.82 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 56

For December 885

Rainfall

For Sunday trace

For December 0.96 inch (−1.02)

For the year 31.98 inches (−7.01)

Snowfall

For Sunday trace

For December 2.7 inches (−3.2)

Since July 1 6.9 inches (−1.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:04 a.m.

Sunset 5:18 p.m.

Moonrise 11:11 a.m.

Moonset 9:17 p.m.

First Quarter

Dec. 29

Full Moon

Jan. 8

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21