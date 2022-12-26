Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 13
High one year ago 59
Normal 35
Record: 1982 64
Low temperature 5
Low one year ago 35
Normal 22
Record: 2004 −15
Maumee stage 1.82 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 56
For December 885
Rainfall
For Sunday trace
For December 0.96 inch (−1.02)
For the year 31.98 inches (−7.01)
Snowfall
For Sunday trace
For December 2.7 inches (−3.2)
Since July 1 6.9 inches (−1.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:04 a.m.
Sunset 5:18 p.m.
Moonrise 11:11 a.m.
Moonset 9:17 p.m.
First Quarter
Dec. 29
Full Moon
Jan. 8
Last Quarter
Jan. 14
New Moon
Jan. 21