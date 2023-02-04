Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 24
High one year ago 25
Normal 33
Record: 2016 60
Low temperature 15
Low one year ago 18
Normal 18
Record: 1902 −12
Maumee stage 3.03 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 45
For February 135
Rainfall
For Friday trace
For February trace
For the year 2.75 inches (0.01)
Snowfall
For Friday 0.1 inch
For February 0.1 inch (−0.9)
Since July 1 17.5 inches (−3.9)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:48 a.m.
Sunset 6:01 p.m.
Moonset 7:37 a.m.
Moonrise 4:53 p.m.
Full Moon
Feb. 5
Last Quarter
Feb. 13
New Moon
Feb. 20
First Quarter
Feb. 27