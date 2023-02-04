Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 24

High one year ago 25

Normal 33

Record: 2016 60

Low temperature 15

Low one year ago 18

Normal 18

Record: 1902 −12

Maumee stage 3.03 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 45

For February 135

Rainfall

For Friday trace

For February trace

For the year 2.75 inches (0.01)

Snowfall

For Friday 0.1 inch

For February 0.1 inch (−0.9)

Since July 1 17.5 inches (−3.9)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:48 a.m.

Sunset 6:01 p.m.

Moonset 7:37 a.m.

Moonrise 4:53 p.m.

Full Moon

Feb. 5

Last Quarter

Feb. 13

New Moon

Feb. 20

First Quarter

Feb. 27