Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 80
Normal 74
Record: 1977 92
Low temperature 43
Low one year ago 63
Normal 52
Record: 1907 32
Maumee stage 2.7 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 5
For May 154
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For May 4.06 inches (1.11)
For the year 17.79 inches (3.69)
Relative humidity
Highest 89% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 29% at 6 p.m.
Average 59%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:16 a.m.
Sunset 8:58 p.m.
Moonrise 8:12 a.m.
Moonset 12:24 a.m. Tuesday
First Quarter
May 27
Full Moon
June 3
Last Quarter
June 10
New Moon
June 18