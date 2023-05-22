Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 77

High one year ago 80

Normal 74

Record: 1977 92

Low temperature 43

Low one year ago 63

Normal 52

Record: 1907 32

Maumee stage 2.7 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 5

For May 154

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For May 4.06 inches (1.11)

For the year 17.79 inches (3.69)

Relative humidity

Highest 89% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 29% at 6 p.m.

Average 59%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:16 a.m.

Sunset 8:58 p.m.

Moonrise 8:12 a.m.

Moonset 12:24 a.m. Tuesday

First Quarter

May 27

Full Moon

June 3

Last Quarter

June 10

New Moon

June 18