Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 90

High one year ago 80

Normal 81

Record: 1936 95

Low temperature 63

Low one year ago 56

Normal 60

Record: 1902 44

Maumee stage 1.6 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 12

For August 124

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For August 2.48 inches (−0.33)

For the year 26.94 inches (−0.13)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 69% at 10 a.m.

Average 80%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:59 a.m.

Sunset 8:26 p.m.

Moonrise 3:18 p.m.

Moonset 12:24 a.m. Friday

First Quarter

Today

Full Moon

Aug. 30

Last Quarter

Sept. 6

New Moon

Sept. 14