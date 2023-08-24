Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 90
High one year ago 80
Normal 81
Record: 1936 95
Low temperature 63
Low one year ago 56
Normal 60
Record: 1902 44
Maumee stage 1.6 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 12
For August 124
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For August 2.48 inches (−0.33)
For the year 26.94 inches (−0.13)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 69% at 10 a.m.
Average 80%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:59 a.m.
Sunset 8:26 p.m.
Moonrise 3:18 p.m.
Moonset 12:24 a.m. Friday
First Quarter
Today
Full Moon
Aug. 30
Last Quarter
Sept. 6
New Moon
Sept. 14