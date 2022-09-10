Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 83

High one year ago 75

Normal 78

Record: 1983 96

Low temperature 52

Low one year ago 52

Normal 56

Record: 1944 40

Maumee stage 7.96 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 3

For September 50

Rainfall

For Friday none

For September trace

For the year 25.42 inches (−3.59)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 46% at 4 p.m.

Average 70%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:16 a.m.

Sunset 7:58 p.m.

Moonset 7:16 a.m.

Moonrise 8:31 p.m.

Full Moon

Today

Last Quarter

Sept. 17

New Moon

Sept. 25

First Quarter

Oct. 2