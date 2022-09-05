Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 75
High one year ago 78
Normal 80
Record: 1983 95
Low temperature 66
Low one year ago 63
Normal 58
Record: 1946, 1997 42
Maumee stage 1.89 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 6
For September 33
Rainfall
For Monday trace
For September trace
For the year 28.50 inches (−3.08)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at midnight
Lowest 79% at noon
Average 88%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:11 a.m.
Sunset 8:06 p.m.
Moonrise 5:19 p.m.
Moonset 2:09 a.m. Tuesday
Full Moon
Sept. 10
Last Quarter
Sept. 17
New Moon
Sept. 25
First Quarter
Oct. 2