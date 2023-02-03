Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 37
High one year ago 42
Normal 33
Record: 2020 59
Low temperature 14
Low one year ago 25
Normal 18
Record: 1951 −17
Maumee stage 3.46 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 39
For February 90
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For February none (−0.13)
For the year 2.75 inches (−0.08)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For February none (−0.7)
Since July 1 17.4 inches (−3.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:50 a.m.
Sunset 6 p.m.
Moonrise 6:58 a.m.
Moonset 3:52 p.m.
Full Moon
Feb. 5
Last Quarter
Feb. 13
New Moon
Feb. 20
First Quarter
Feb. 27