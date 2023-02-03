Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 37

High one year ago 42

Normal 33

Record: 2020 59

Low temperature 14

Low one year ago 25

Normal 18

Record: 1951 −17

Maumee stage 3.46 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 39

For February 90

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For February none (−0.13)

For the year 2.75 inches (−0.08)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For February none (−0.7)

Since July 1 17.4 inches (−3.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:50 a.m.

Sunset 6 p.m.

Moonrise 6:58 a.m.

Moonset 3:52 p.m.

Full Moon

Feb. 5

Last Quarter

Feb. 13

New Moon

Feb. 20

First Quarter

Feb. 27