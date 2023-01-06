Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 40
High one year ago 37
Normal 33
Record: 1939 60
Low temperature 34
Low one year ago 12
Normal 20
Record: 1924, 1999 −14
Maumee stage 8.26 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 28
For January 99
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.05 inch
For January 0.38 inch (−0.08)
For the year 0.38 inch (−0.08)
Snowfall
For Thursday 0.1 inch
For January 0.1 inch (−1.5)
Since July 1 7.1 inches (−4.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:06 a.m.
Sunset 5:28 p.m.
Moonset 8:14 a.m.
Moonrise 5:01 p.m.
Full Moon
Today
Last Quarter
Jan. 14
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28