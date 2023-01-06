Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 40

High one year ago 37

Normal 33

Record: 1939 60

Low temperature 34

Low one year ago 12

Normal 20

Record: 1924, 1999 −14

Maumee stage 8.26 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 28

For January 99

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.05 inch

For January 0.38 inch (−0.08)

For the year 0.38 inch (−0.08)

Snowfall

For Thursday 0.1 inch

For January 0.1 inch (−1.5)

Since July 1 7.1 inches (−4.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:06 a.m.

Sunset 5:28 p.m.

Moonset 8:14 a.m.

Moonrise 5:01 p.m.

Full Moon

Today

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28