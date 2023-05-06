Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 73

High one year ago 56

Normal 69

Record: 1952 89

Low temperature 43

Low one year ago 45

Normal 47

Record: 1973 29

Maumee stage 4.8 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 7

For May 87

Rainfall

For Friday none

For May 0.34 inch (−0.32)

For the year 14.07 inches (−2.26)

Relative humidity

Highest 76% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 31% at 5 p.m.

Average 54%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:32 a.m.

Sunset 8:42 p.m.

Moonset 6:54 a.m.

Moonrise 10:15 p.m.

Last Quarter

May 12

New Moon

May 19

First Quarter

May 27

Full Moon

June 3