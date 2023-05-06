Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 73
High one year ago 56
Normal 69
Record: 1952 89
Low temperature 43
Low one year ago 45
Normal 47
Record: 1973 29
Maumee stage 4.8 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 7
For May 87
Rainfall
For Friday none
For May 0.34 inch (−0.32)
For the year 14.07 inches (−2.26)
Relative humidity
Highest 76% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 31% at 5 p.m.
Average 54%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:32 a.m.
Sunset 8:42 p.m.
Moonset 6:54 a.m.
Moonrise 10:15 p.m.
Last Quarter
May 12
New Moon
May 19
First Quarter
May 27
Full Moon
June 3