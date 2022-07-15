Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 82

High one year ago 83

Normal 84

Record: 1936 106

Low temperature 58

Low one year ago 65

Normal 64

Record: 1967 44

Maumee stage 8.32 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 5

For July 123

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For July 3.57 inches (1.66)

For the year 19.39 inches (−2.73)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 47% at 6 p.m.

Average 72%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:22 a.m.

Sunset 9:12 p.m.

Moonset 8:17 a.m.

Moonrise 11:12 p.m.

Last Quarter

July 20

New Moon

July 28

First Quarter

Aug. 5

Full Moon

Aug. 11