Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 82
High one year ago 83
Normal 84
Record: 1936 106
Low temperature 58
Low one year ago 65
Normal 64
Record: 1967 44
Maumee stage 8.32 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 5
For July 123
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For July 3.57 inches (1.66)
For the year 19.39 inches (−2.73)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 47% at 6 p.m.
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:22 a.m.
Sunset 9:12 p.m.
Moonset 8:17 a.m.
Moonrise 11:12 p.m.
Last Quarter
July 20
New Moon
July 28
First Quarter
Aug. 5
Full Moon
Aug. 11