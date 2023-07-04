Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 84

High one year ago 89

Normal 84

Record: 1911, 1955 99

Low temperature 68

Low one year ago 57

Normal 64

Record: 1904 40

Maumee stage 5.33 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 11

For July 34

Rainfall

For Monday trace

For July 1.10 inches (0.70)

For the year 20.28 inches (−0.33)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 8 a.m.

Lowest 59% at 3 p.m.

Average 78%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:13 a.m.

Sunset 9:16 p.m.

Moonset 7:06 a.m.

Moonrise 10:58 p.m.

Last Quarter

July 9

New Moon

July 17

First Quarter

July 25

Full Moon

Aug. 1