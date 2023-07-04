Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 84
High one year ago 89
Normal 84
Record: 1911, 1955 99
Low temperature 68
Low one year ago 57
Normal 64
Record: 1904 40
Maumee stage 5.33 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 11
For July 34
Rainfall
For Monday trace
For July 1.10 inches (0.70)
For the year 20.28 inches (−0.33)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 8 a.m.
Lowest 59% at 3 p.m.
Average 78%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:13 a.m.
Sunset 9:16 p.m.
Moonset 7:06 a.m.
Moonrise 10:58 p.m.
Last Quarter
July 9
New Moon
July 17
First Quarter
July 25
Full Moon
Aug. 1