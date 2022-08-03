Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 85
High one year ago 77
Normal 83
Record: 1964 98
Low temperature 64
Low one year ago 53
Normal 63
Record: 1927, 1965 47
Maumee stage 7.96 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 10
For August 20
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For August trace (−0.24)
For the year 22.16 inches (−2.34)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 56% at 1 p.m.
Average 75%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:39 a.m.
Sunset 8:55 p.m.
Moonrise 12:26 p.m.
Moonset 11:58 p.m.
First Quarter
Aug. 5
Full Moon
Aug. 11
Last Quarter
Aug. 19
New Moon
Aug. 27