Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 85

High one year ago 77

Normal 83

Record: 1964 98

Low temperature 64

Low one year ago 53

Normal 63

Record: 1927, 1965 47

Maumee stage 7.96 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 10

For August 20

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For August trace (−0.24)

For the year 22.16 inches (−2.34)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 56% at 1 p.m.

Average 75%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:39 a.m.

Sunset 8:55 p.m.

Moonrise 12:26 p.m.

Moonset 11:58 p.m.

First Quarter

Aug. 5

Full Moon

Aug. 11

Last Quarter

Aug. 19

New Moon

Aug. 27