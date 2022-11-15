Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 38

High one year ago 36

Normal 50

Record: 1902 75

Low temperature 24

Low one year ago 33

Normal 33

Record: 1986 11

Maumee stage 1.66 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 34

For November 205

Rainfall

For Monday none

For November 0.23 inches (−1.12)

For the year 29.35 inches (−6.05)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For November 1.9 inches (1.4)

Since July 1 2.6 inches (2.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:28 a.m.

Sunset 5:21 p.m.

Moonset 1:36 p.m.

Moonrise 11:21 p.m.

Last Quarter

Nov. 16

New Moon

Nov. 23

First Quarter

Nov. 30

Full Moon

Dec. 7