Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 38
High one year ago 36
Normal 50
Record: 1902 75
Low temperature 24
Low one year ago 33
Normal 33
Record: 1986 11
Maumee stage 1.66 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 34
For November 205
Rainfall
For Monday none
For November 0.23 inches (−1.12)
For the year 29.35 inches (−6.05)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For November 1.9 inches (1.4)
Since July 1 2.6 inches (2.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:28 a.m.
Sunset 5:21 p.m.
Moonset 1:36 p.m.
Moonrise 11:21 p.m.
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23
First Quarter
Nov. 30
Full Moon
Dec. 7