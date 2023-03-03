Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 45
High one year ago 56
Normal 25
Record: 1992 69
Low temperature 35
Low one year ago 29
Normal 25
Record: 1980 −7
Maumee stage 14.29 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 25
For March 42
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For March none (−0.17)
For the year 6.91 inches (2.14)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For March none (−0.4)
Since July 1 17.6 inches (−11.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:11 a.m.
Sunset 6:33 p.m.
Moonrise 2:44 p.m.
Moonset 6:12 a.m. Saturday
Full Moon
March 7
Last Quarter
March 14
New Moon
March 21
First Quarter
March 28