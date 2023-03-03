Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 45

High one year ago 56

Normal 25

Record: 1992 69

Low temperature 35

Low one year ago 29

Normal 25

Record: 1980 −7

Maumee stage 14.29 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 25

For March 42

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For March none (−0.17)

For the year 6.91 inches (2.14)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For March none (−0.4)

Since July 1 17.6 inches (−11.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:11 a.m.

Sunset 6:33 p.m.

Moonrise 2:44 p.m.

Moonset 6:12 a.m. Saturday

Full Moon

March 7

Last Quarter

March 14

New Moon

March 21

First Quarter

March 28