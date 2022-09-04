Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 83
High one year ago 77
Normal 80
Record: 1898, 2011 95
Low temperature 64
Low one year ago 52
Normal 58
Record: 1908 38
Maumee stage 7.91 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 9
For September 27
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For September none
For the year 25.42 inches (−2.98)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 56% at 12 p.m.
Average 77%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:10 a.m.
Sunset 8:08 p.m.
Moonrise 4:14 p.m.
Moonset 1:04 a.m. Monday
Full Moon
Sept. 10
Last Quarter
Sept. 17
New Moon
Sept. 25
First Quarter
Oct. 2