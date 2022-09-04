Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 83

High one year ago 77

Normal 80

Record: 1898, 2011 95

Low temperature 64

Low one year ago 52

Normal 58

Record: 1908 38

Maumee stage 7.91 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 9

For September 27

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For September none

For the year 25.42 inches (−2.98)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 56% at 12 p.m.

Average 77%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:10 a.m.

Sunset 8:08 p.m.

Moonrise 4:14 p.m.

Moonset 1:04 a.m. Monday

Full Moon

Sept. 10

Last Quarter

Sept. 17

New Moon

Sept. 25

First Quarter

Oct. 2