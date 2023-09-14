Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 72
High one year ago 69
Normal 77
Record: 1939 97
Low temperature 48
Low one year ago 52
Normal 54
Record: 1964 38
Maumee stage 1.42 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 5
For September 7
Rainfall
For Wednesday 0.17 inch
For September 0.32 inch (−1.03)
For the year 27.26 inches (−2.15)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 47% at 1 p.m.
Average 70%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:20 a.m.
Sunset 7:52 p.m.
Moonrise 6:44 a.m.
Moonset 7:59 p.m.
New Moon
Today
First Quarter
Sept. 22
Full Moon
Sept. 29
Last Quarter
Oct. 6