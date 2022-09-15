Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 79
High one year ago 91
Normal 77
Record: 1939 98
Low temperature 52
Low one year ago 66
Normal 54
Record: 1902 31
Maumee stage 8.26 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 1
For September 59
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For September 1.50 inches (0.05)
For the year 26.92 inches (−2.59)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 45% at 4 p.m.
Average 73%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:21 a.m.
Sunset 7:50 p.m.
Moonset 1:02 p.m.
Moonrise 10:40 p.m.
Last Quarter
Sept. 17
New Moon
Sept. 25
First Quarter
Oct. 2
Full Moon
Oct. 9