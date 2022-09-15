Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 79

High one year ago 91

Normal 77

Record: 1939 98

Low temperature 52

Low one year ago 66

Normal 54

Record: 1902 31

Maumee stage 8.26 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 1

For September 59

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For September 1.50 inches (0.05)

For the year 26.92 inches (−2.59)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 45% at 4 p.m.

Average 73%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:21 a.m.

Sunset 7:50 p.m.

Moonset 1:02 p.m.

Moonrise 10:40 p.m.

Last Quarter

Sept. 17

New Moon

Sept. 25

First Quarter

Oct. 2

Full Moon

Oct. 9