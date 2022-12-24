Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 9
High one year ago 43
Normal 35
Record: 2015 64
Low temperature −8
Low one year ago 22
Normal 23
Record: 1960 −13
Maumee stage 1.83 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 64
For December 769
Precipitation
For Friday 0.01 inch
For December 0.96 inch (−0.85)
For the year 31.98 inches (−6.84)
Snowfall
For Friday 1.3 inches
For December 2.8 inches (−2.5)
Since July 1 7.0 inches (−0.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:04 a.m.
Sunset 5:17 p.m.
Moonrise 9:40 a.m.
Moonset 6:37 p.m.
First Quarter
Dec. 29
Full Moon
Jan. 6
Last Quarter
Jan. 14
New Moon
Jan. 21