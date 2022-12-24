Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 9

High one year ago 43

Normal 35

Record: 2015 64

Low temperature −8

Low one year ago 22

Normal 23

Record: 1960 −13

Maumee stage 1.83 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 64

For December 769

Precipitation

For Friday 0.01 inch

For December 0.96 inch (−0.85)

For the year 31.98 inches (−6.84)

Snowfall

For Friday 1.3 inches

For December 2.8 inches (−2.5)

Since July 1 7.0 inches (−0.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:04 a.m.

Sunset 5:17 p.m.

Moonrise 9:40 a.m.

Moonset 6:37 p.m.

First Quarter

Dec. 29

Full Moon

Jan. 6

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21