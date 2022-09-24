Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 66
High one year ago 59
Normal 74
Record: 2010 93
Low temperature 39
Low one year ago 47
Normal 51
Record: 1995 29
Maumee stage 7.85 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 12
For September 28
Rainfall
For Friday none
For September 1.73 inches (−0.66)
For the year 27.15 inches (−3.30)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 34% at 3 p.m.
Average 64%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:30 a.m.
Sunset 7:34 p.m.
Moonset 7:23 p.m.
Moonrise 7:02 a.m. Sunday
New Moon
Sept. 25
First Quarter
Oct. 2
Full Moon
Oct. 9
Last Quarter
Oct. 17