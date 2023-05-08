Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 66

Normal 69

Record: 1926 87

Low temperature 58

Low one year ago 45

Normal 47

Record: 1989 28

Maumee stage 6.9 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 5

For May 5

Rainfall

For Sunday 1.53 inches (record)

For May 1.87 inches (0.95)

For the year 15.6 inches (3.53)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 54% at 4 p.m.

Average 75%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:30 a.m.

Sunset 8:44 p.m.

Moonset 8:18 a.m.

Moonrise 12:38 a.m.

Last Quarter

May 12

New Moon

May 19

First Quarter

May 27

Full Moon

June 3