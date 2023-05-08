Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 66
Normal 69
Record: 1926 87
Low temperature 58
Low one year ago 45
Normal 47
Record: 1989 28
Maumee stage 6.9 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 5
For May 5
Rainfall
For Sunday 1.53 inches (record)
For May 1.87 inches (0.95)
For the year 15.6 inches (3.53)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 54% at 4 p.m.
Average 75%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:30 a.m.
Sunset 8:44 p.m.
Moonset 8:18 a.m.
Moonrise 12:38 a.m.
Last Quarter
May 12
New Moon
May 19
First Quarter
May 27
Full Moon
June 3