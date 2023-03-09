Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 60

High one year ago 35

Normal 52

Record: 1907 83

Low temperature 31

Low one year ago 28

Normal 32

Record: 2001 5

Maumee stage 11.05 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 19

For March 683

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For March 4.05 inches (1.77)

For the year 10.96 inches (4.08)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For March 4.1 inches (−0.1)

Since July 1 21.7 inches (−10.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:33 a.m.

Sunset 8 p.m.

Moonrise 10:53 a.m.

Moonset 2:58 a.m. Tuesday

First Quarter

March 28

Full Moon

April 6

Last Quarter

April 13

New Moon

April 20