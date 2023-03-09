Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 60
High one year ago 35
Normal 52
Record: 1907 83
Low temperature 31
Low one year ago 28
Normal 32
Record: 2001 5
Maumee stage 11.05 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 19
For March 683
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For March 4.05 inches (1.77)
For the year 10.96 inches (4.08)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For March 4.1 inches (−0.1)
Since July 1 21.7 inches (−10.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:33 a.m.
Sunset 8 p.m.
Moonrise 10:53 a.m.
Moonset 2:58 a.m. Tuesday
First Quarter
March 28
Full Moon
April 6
Last Quarter
April 13
New Moon
April 20