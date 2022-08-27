Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 79

High one year ago 87

Normal 81

Record: 1948, 1953 96

Low temperature 65

Low one year ago 70

Normal 60

Record: 1907 45

Maumee stage 7.96 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 7

For August 182

Rainfall

For Friday none

For August 2.20 inches (−0.97)

For the year 24.36 inches (−3.07)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 62% at 1 p.m.

Average 80%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:03 a.m.

Sunset 8:21 p.m.

Moonrise 7:05 a.m.

Moonset 8:56 p.m.

New Moon

Today

First Quarter

Sept. 3

Full Moon

Sept. 10

Last Quarter

Sept. 17