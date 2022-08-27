Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 79
High one year ago 87
Normal 81
Record: 1948, 1953 96
Low temperature 65
Low one year ago 70
Normal 60
Record: 1907 45
Maumee stage 7.96 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 7
For August 182
Rainfall
For Friday none
For August 2.20 inches (−0.97)
For the year 24.36 inches (−3.07)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 62% at 1 p.m.
Average 80%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:03 a.m.
Sunset 8:21 p.m.
Moonrise 7:05 a.m.
Moonset 8:56 p.m.
New Moon
Today
First Quarter
Sept. 3
Full Moon
Sept. 10
Last Quarter
Sept. 17