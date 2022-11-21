Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 28
High one year ago 46
Normal 47
Record: 1930 70
Low temperature 13
Low one year ago 29
Normal 31
Record: 1903 11
Maumee stage 1.59 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 44
For November 423
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For November 0.39 inch (−1.57)
For the year 29.51 inches (−6.5)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For November 3.5 inches (2.7)
Since July 1 4.2 inches (3.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:35 a.m.
Sunset 5:17 p.m.
Moonrise 3:57 p.m.
Moonset 5:59 p.m. Tuesday
New Moon
Nov. 23
First Quarter
Nov. 30
Full Moon
Dec. 7
Last Quarter
Dec. 16