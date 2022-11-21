Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 28

High one year ago 46

Normal 47

Record: 1930 70

Low temperature 13

Low one year ago 29

Normal 31

Record: 1903 11

Maumee stage 1.59 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 44

For November 423

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For November 0.39 inch (−1.57)

For the year 29.51 inches (−6.5)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For November 3.5 inches (2.7)

Since July 1 4.2 inches (3.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:35 a.m.

Sunset 5:17 p.m.

Moonrise 3:57 p.m.

Moonset 5:59 p.m. Tuesday

New Moon

Nov. 23

First Quarter

Nov. 30

Full Moon

Dec. 7

Last Quarter

Dec. 16