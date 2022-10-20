Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 50

High one year ago 72

Normal 62

Record: 1953 85

Low temperature 38

Low one year ago 44

Normal 42

Record: 1909 25

Maumee stage 7.82 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 21

For October 256

Rainfall

For Wednesday 0.04 inch

For October 0.84 inch (−1.00)

For the year 28.22 inches (−4.72)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For October 0.07 inch

Since July 1 0.07 inch

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:58 a.m.

Sunset 6:53 p.m.

Moonset 5:02 p.m.

Moonrise 3:40 a.m. Friday

New Moon

Oct. 25

First Quarter

Nov. 1

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16