Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 50
High one year ago 72
Normal 62
Record: 1953 85
Low temperature 38
Low one year ago 44
Normal 42
Record: 1909 25
Maumee stage 7.82 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 21
For October 256
Rainfall
For Wednesday 0.04 inch
For October 0.84 inch (−1.00)
For the year 28.22 inches (−4.72)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For October 0.07 inch
Since July 1 0.07 inch
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:58 a.m.
Sunset 6:53 p.m.
Moonset 5:02 p.m.
Moonrise 3:40 a.m. Friday
New Moon
Oct. 25
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8
Last Quarter
Nov. 16