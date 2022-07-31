Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 79

Normal 83

Record: 1999 100

Low temperature 56

Low one year ago 63

Normal 63

Record: 1904 48

Maumee stage 2.19 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 4

For July 263

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For July 6.34 inches (2.41)

For the year 22.16 inches (−1.98)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 49% at 2 p.m.

Average 71%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:35 a.m.

Sunset 8:57 p.m.

Moonrise 9:13 a.m.

Moonset 10:52 p.m.

First Quarter

Aug. 5

Full Moon

Aug. 11

Last Quarter

Aug. 19

New Moon

Aug. 27