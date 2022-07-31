Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 79
Normal 83
Record: 1999 100
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 63
Normal 63
Record: 1904 48
Maumee stage 2.19 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 4
For July 263
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For July 6.34 inches (2.41)
For the year 22.16 inches (−1.98)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 49% at 2 p.m.
Average 71%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:35 a.m.
Sunset 8:57 p.m.
Moonrise 9:13 a.m.
Moonset 10:52 p.m.
First Quarter
Aug. 5
Full Moon
Aug. 11
Last Quarter
Aug. 19
New Moon
Aug. 27