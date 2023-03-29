Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 49
High one year ago 36
Normal 53
Record: 1910 84
Low temperature 26
Low one year ago 20
Normal 33
Record: 1955 10
Maumee stage 9.06 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 27
For March 735
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For March 4.06 inches (1.57)
For the year 10.97 inches (3.88)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For March 4.1 inches (−0.3)
Since July 1 21.7 inches (−10.9)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:29 a.m.
Sunset 8:02 p.m.
Moonrise 12:34 p.m.
Moonrise 4:36 a.m. Thursday
Full Moon
April 6
Last Quarter
April 13
New Moon
April 20
First Quarter
April 27