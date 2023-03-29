Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 49

High one year ago 36

Normal 53

Record: 1910 84

Low temperature 26

Low one year ago 20

Normal 33

Record: 1955 10

Maumee stage 9.06 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 27

For March 735

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For March 4.06 inches (1.57)

For the year 10.97 inches (3.88)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For March 4.1 inches (−0.3)

Since July 1 21.7 inches (−10.9)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:29 a.m.

Sunset 8:02 p.m.

Moonrise 12:34 p.m.

Moonrise 4:36 a.m. Thursday

Full Moon

April 6

Last Quarter

April 13

New Moon

April 20

First Quarter

April 27