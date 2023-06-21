Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 88

High one year ago 89

Normal 82

Record: 1953 100

Low temperature 67

Low one year ago 61

Normal 62

Record: 1914 43

Maumee stage 2.15 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 13

For June 78

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For June 0.89 inches (−2.17)

For the year 18.68 inches (−0.11)

Relative humidity

Highest 63% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 38% at 2 p.m.

Average 51%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:08 a.m.

Sunset 9:16 p.m.

Moonrise 9 a.m.

Moonset 12:14 a.m. Thursday

First Quarter

June 26

Full Moon

July 3

Last Quarter

July 9

New Moon

July 17