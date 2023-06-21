Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 88
High one year ago 89
Normal 82
Record: 1953 100
Low temperature 67
Low one year ago 61
Normal 62
Record: 1914 43
Maumee stage 2.15 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 13
For June 78
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For June 0.89 inches (−2.17)
For the year 18.68 inches (−0.11)
Relative humidity
Highest 63% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 38% at 2 p.m.
Average 51%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:08 a.m.
Sunset 9:16 p.m.
Moonrise 9 a.m.
Moonset 12:14 a.m. Thursday
First Quarter
June 26
Full Moon
July 3
Last Quarter
July 9
New Moon
July 17