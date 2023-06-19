Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 85
High one year ago 78
Normal 82
Record: 1998 98
Low temperature 51
Low one year ago 57
Normal 61
Record: 1899 45
Maumee stage 2.72 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 3
For June 56
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For June 0.89 inches (−1.88)
For the year 18.68 inches (0.18)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 31% at 3 p.m.
Average 62%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:07 a.m.
Sunset 9:15 p.m.
Moonrise 6:58 a.m.
Moonset 11:03 p.m.
First Quarter
June 26
Full Moon
July 3
Last Quarter
July 9
New Moon
July 17