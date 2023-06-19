Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 85

High one year ago 78

Normal 82

Record: 1998 98

Low temperature 51

Low one year ago 57

Normal 61

Record: 1899 45

Maumee stage 2.72 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 3

For June 56

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For June 0.89 inches (−1.88)

For the year 18.68 inches (0.18)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 31% at 3 p.m.

Average 62%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:07 a.m.

Sunset 9:15 p.m.

Moonrise 6:58 a.m.

Moonset 11:03 p.m.

First Quarter

June 26

Full Moon

July 3

Last Quarter

July 9

New Moon

July 17