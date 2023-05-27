Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 76

High one year ago 73

Normal 75

Record: 1911 93

Low temperature 43

Low one year ago 63

Normal 54

Record: 1961 35

Maumee stage 2.5 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 5

For May 169

Rainfall

For Friday none

For May 4.06 inches (0.31)

For the year 17.79 inches (2.89)

Relative humidity

Highest 80% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 20% at 7 p.m.

Average 50%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:13 a.m.

Sunset 9:02 p.m.

Moonrise 1:16 p.m.

Moonset 2:59 a.m.

First Quarter

Today

Full Moon

June 3

Last Quarter

June 10

New Moon

June 18