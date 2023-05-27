Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 76
High one year ago 73
Normal 75
Record: 1911 93
Low temperature 43
Low one year ago 63
Normal 54
Record: 1961 35
Maumee stage 2.5 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 5
For May 169
Rainfall
For Friday none
For May 4.06 inches (0.31)
For the year 17.79 inches (2.89)
Relative humidity
Highest 80% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 20% at 7 p.m.
Average 50%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:13 a.m.
Sunset 9:02 p.m.
Moonrise 1:16 p.m.
Moonset 2:59 a.m.
First Quarter
Today
Full Moon
June 3
Last Quarter
June 10
New Moon
June 18